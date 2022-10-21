Texas State volleyball (15-5, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) will play against South Alabama (13-7, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Texas State has an all-time record of 10-5 against South Alabama. The Bobcats lost all three sets of both games against the the Jaguars in the 2021 season.
South Alabama currently has a six-game winning streak and have not lost since Sept. 24. Texas State is not far behind South Alabama with its own winning streak of five games. The Bobcats have not lost since Sept. 30 against James Madison, where the team lost by one set.
Graduate setter Emily DeWalt has the most assists in program history with 5,615 career assists. Graduate outside hitter Janelle Fitzgerald leads the team in kills with 260 total, averaging 3.71 per set.
For South Alabama, junior outside hitter Hannah Maddux leads the team in kills with a total of 293 this season. Jaguar setter junior Kailey Keeble has 718 total assists for the year.
The matches against the South Alabama Jaguars will occur in Alabama this weekend, with the teams playing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
