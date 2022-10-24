Texas State volleyball (16-6, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) had one win and one loss in a weekend series against South Alabama (14-8, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). The Bobcats won the first game 3-1 on Friday, coming back after the previous season where the team lost both games against the Jaguars. Texas State lost the next game 2-3 that following Saturday.
Texas State won three of the four sets in its first game on Friday against South Alabama. The Bobcats gained a quick and steady lead to start the first set, winning the first set 25-15.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the second set until the Bobcats pulled ahead 9-7. They maintained their lead and pulled ahead to win the set 25-19, putting them at a 2-0 lead over the Jaguars.
South Alabama came back in the third set and defeated Texas State 23-25. The Jaguars started behind, but pulled ahead in the middle of the set.
The final set of the first game was a win for Texas State after a long battle against South Alabama. The Bobcats won 31-29, going beyond the usual 25 point set. The teams maintained a back-and-forth rhythm during the entire set until the Bobcats finally pulled ahead 31-29 after a service ace and a kill to defeat South Alabama and win the first game of the series.
The second game did not end in Texas State's favor and ended in a 2-3 loss against the Jaguars. The teams alternated set wins, and South Alabama won the fifth and final set to win the game.
Texas State began the first set behind by a few points, but eventually pulled ahead to win the first set 25-21. The second set did not go as smoothly and the Bobcats fell behind, losing 20-25. The two teams alternated point streaks throughout the set until Texas State fell behind by five at the very end.
Texas State won the third set 25-22 after putting up a fight against the Jaguars during the set. The Bobcats, however, lost the fourth set 21-25 after falling behind at the end.
Due to South Alabama winning the fourth set, the teams had to play a fifth to determine who would win the game. South Alabama defeated Texas State 15-7 in the final set and officially won the second game, making it a 1-1 series.
The Bobcats had a total of 67 kills in the first game, and 63 in the second. The hitting percentage fo the first game was .270, but the team had a big decrease in the second match with a percentage of .151. The first game had 62 total assists while the second had a total of 60.
The Bobcat's next series will be home against Arkansas State at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+.
