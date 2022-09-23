Texas State volleyball (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) achieved its ninth win on Thursday against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) in a 3-0 sweep.
Texas State gained a quick 5-0 lead with three kills from graduate student outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald to start the game. An attack error by senior middle blocker Jillian Slaughter gave the Warhawks its first point.
In the midst of another Texas State streak, the Bobcats scored four more points until there was another attack error, bringing the score to 9-3.
Texas State maintained its lead, only giving up eight more points during the rest of the set.
The first set ended with a kill by senior middle blocker Jillian Slaughter that resulted in a 25-11 Bobcat win, bringing Texas State to a 1-0 lead over the Warhawks.
The Warhawks pulled ahead at the beginning of the second set with a score of 1-4. Texas State came back, however, and tied the game 8-8 after an assist from graduate student setter Emily DeWalt to Fitzgerald.
The Bobcats gained a steady lead and won the second set with a score of 25-17.
Both teams started the third set off strong, going back and forth and maintaining no more than a two point difference until Texas State fell behind 9-12.
The Bobcats then came back after three consecutive kills, tying the score 12-12.
The teams were neck-and-neck, staying within two points of one another until the Bobcats gained a lead after an attack error made by Louisiana-Monroe's sophomore outside hitter Taylor Thomas.
Texas State pulled ahead and won the final set 25-20 after a kill by Fitzgerald, marking her thirteenth kill of the game.
Fitzgerald led the team in both kills (13) and attacks (32). She was followed closely by freshman outside hitter Maggie Walsh, who had 12 total kills and 20 attacks. DeWalt had 42 total assists, nearly doubling the Warhawk's 24.
The Bobcats' next game will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will stream on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.