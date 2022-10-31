Texas State volleyball (18-6, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference) took the two game weekend series over Arkansas State University (5-19, 0-12 Sun Belt Conference).
The Bobcats were able to complete a 3-0 sweep on Friday's game followed by a more tightly contested 3-2 win in Saturday's matchup.
Friday's match featured a sharp bobcat offense as they comfortably took the first series 25-16. The Bobcats took better advantage of opportunities as the team had 18 kills in 33 total attempts as opposed to the Red Wolves 8 in 30 total attempts.
Graduate outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald led the team with 18 of the Bobcat's 45 kills on the day. Graduate setter Emily DeWalt continued creating opportunities, totaling 35 assists which was more than Arkansas State had as a whole in the game. Senior Lauren Teske led the day in digs with nine.
Red Wolves senior outside hitter Macey Putt led her team in kills as she finished with nine of the 30 total. Senior setter Lauren Musante led her team with 12 assists on the day.
The Red Wolves increased their intensity coming into Saturday as the match was more tightly contested going the full five sets. Arkansas State took the first and the fourth while Texas State took the second and third.
The Bobcats were able to come out on top in the fifth set, showing the fans why its ranked first in the west of the Sun Belt Conference.
The leaders remained the same for Texas State once again Fitzgerald led the team in kills (18) and also led the team in blocks (6).
For the Red Wolves, senior hitter Elise Wilcox had an impressive performance tallying 12 kills on the day.
With this series win, Texas State moves to 10-2 in the conference as the team prepares for the final two series of the season.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State's struggles continue as it remains winless in the conference.
The Bobcats will stay home next weekend and face the red-hot Troy University who is coming off a nine-game win streak. The two will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
