Texas State volleyball (16-6, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) will prepare for a doubleheader at home against Arkansas State University (5-17, 0-10 Sun Belt Conference) at 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.
In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Texas State holds an 8-2 record and a 14-6 record all-time.
The Bobcats hope to bounce back off a two-game series split last weekend on the road against South Alabama.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State looks to finish its disappointing season on a high note as the Red Wolves come into the game riding a 16-game losing streak with its last win coming on Sept. 3.
Currently, Texas State sits tied for first in the West Division alongside South Alabama and Troy.
Arkansas State sits dead last in the Sun Belt conference as the Red Wolves have yet to pick up its first win in conference play.
As a team, Texas State comes into the games as the conference leader in average assists per set as well as total kills.
Individually, graduate setter Janell Fitzgerald comes in ranked fifth in average kills per set in the Sun Belt Conference (3.97).
Senior Emily DeWalt holds the best average for assists per set in conference play (11.19).
The matches against the Arkansas State Red Wolves will occur in San Marcos this weekend, with the teams playing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.