After the cancellation of its doubleheader against Texas Tech University, Texas State volleyball (29-8 overall, 15-1 Sun Belt) looks to finish its season against the No. 9 Baylor University Bears (18-5 overall, 13-3 Big 12).
Both teams faced each other earlier in the season on March 10 when Baylor swept Texas State 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19).
Leading players for the Bobcats are junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald, senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott and sophomore outside hitter Lauren Teske.
For Texas State, junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald leads the team in total points (507.5) and leads the nation with 447 kills and has a .312 hitting percentage. Senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott follows with 361.5 points, 296 kills and has a .339 hitting percentage. Junior setter Emily DeWalt leads the nation with 1381 assists (10.71 assists per set).
On defense, junior defensive specialist Kayla Granado is fourth in the nation with 492 digs (3.78 digs per set) and a .970 reception rate. DeWalt follows with 386 digs (2.99 digs per set) and a .778 reception rate. Scott is tied for third in total blocks with 106 blocks (0.91 blocks per set).
Senior outside hitter Yossiana Presley leads the Bears with 454.5 total points (5.11 per set), 415 kills and a .256 hitting percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Harrison has 256 kills, 279 points (3.44 points per set) and a .278 hitting percentage. Marieke van der Mark has 220 points (2.75 points per set), 178 kills and a .240 hitting percentage.
Sophomore middle blocker Kara McGhee leads defensively with 35 digs, 107 blocks (1.23 blocks per set) and eight solo blocks. Van der Mark has 66 blocks (0.83 blocks per set), 36 digs and a reception rate of 1.000 percent. Pressley leads with 180 digs (2.02 digs per set), 52 blocks and 11 solo blocks.
The contest starts at 6 p.m. on April 1 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX. This match will be streamed on ESPN+.
