After, narrowly winning game one Texas State baseball (34-21, 16-13 Sun Belt Conference) fell to the University of Louisiana-Monroe (17-36, 6-22 Sun Belt Conference) 6-1 in the pivotal game two of the weekend series Friday night at Bobcat Ballpark.
Junior pitcher Tony Robie got the start on the mound for the Bobcats. Over three innings, he charted two strikeouts while allowing three runs and four hits.
Other arms Head Coach Steven Trout called to action included senior pitchers Nathan Medrano and Tristan Dixon, who posted a collective three strikeouts and one allowed run.
Texas State got a scoring opportunity in the first inning after junior outfielder Kameron Weil and junior infielder Davis Powell were each hit by pitches. Louisiana-Monroe's defense, however, cleaned up the mess to keep the game scoreless.
The Warhawks got on the board first in the top of the second inning when junior catcher Riley Davis hit a solo homer into left field.
They added to their lead in the following inning, initially with three straight base hits that brought in one run. A sacrifice grounder then scored another, increased the score to 3-0.
Following junior pitcher Cameron Bush’s entrance in the fourth, the Warhawks continued to extend their lead. After another solo homer over the right-field wall, they put runners on first and second and scored another run on an error to put themselves comfortably ahead 5-0.
Texas State responded in the fourth inning with a solo homer to left-center field by junior infielder Cade Manning to get on the scoreboard at 5-1.
The Warhawks kept mashing at the plate in the sixth inning and re-claimed their five-run lead with a solo homer into left-center.
Texas State showed heart in the ninth inning by loading the bases with one out but rolled into a game-ending double play with the score at 6-1.
Texas State will face Louisiana-Monroe once more in the third and deciding game of its final regular season series of the 2023 season Saturday afternoon.
The first pitch between Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled to be thrown at 1 p.m. Saturday, May. 20 at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas.
