In its first year under new head coach Steve Holeman, Texas State soccer has begun its 2022 campaign with five straight wins, the best start in program history. The ‘Cats surpassed the previous record, set in 2019, with a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Roos on Thursday at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman and his squad knew what was on the line, knowing that history was 90 minutes and a mark in the win column away.
“We talked about it,” Holeman said. “We wanted to be the team, we wanted to make history. And they did that tonight. It’s fantastic for the girls that had a chance to do this.”
The game was a defensive standoff from the beginning as the two teams combined for 12 shots, with a season-low seven shots for Holeman's squad. After 74 minutes a lone goal from sophomore forward Zoe Junior, which was assisted off a free-kick cross from junior midfielder Mya Ulloa, was the difference maker in the game.
“No shame in that, scoring late,” Holeman said. “They were very good. They limited us, I think that’s the fewest shots we’ve had. But we had a couple of quality ones, and we made the one count.”
The game ball was awarded to neither of the two Bobcats responsible for the lone goal, rather senior defender Kamaria Williams. Williams came up with two brilliant saves in front of the Bobcat goal, including a header to clear the ball and save the win with five seconds remaining in the match.
“It means a lot [to have the game ball],” Williams said. “It shows that my team is [really] back there supporting me and they have my back. It’s the same way for me. I have their back. I’m supporting them. We’re always there supporting each other and that’s all that matters.”
With history made, Williams and the Bobcats are looking to make a statement, and let people know what the new era of Texas State soccer is all about.
“This is Steve’s new era so this is our new era,” Williams said. “Just a great opportunity to really show and put Texas State back on the map. Let everyone know that this is our year, this is what we’re here for.”
The Bobcats will travel north to Denton to take on the Mean Green of North Texas as they look to improve to 6-0-0 and continue the historic start to their 2022 campaign.
The match between Texas State and North Texas will kick off at 1 pm. on Sunday, September 4, at the UNT Soccer Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
