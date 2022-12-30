Texas State women’s basketball (8-3) will play its first game against a Sun Belt Conference foe this season on Thursday afternoon as it travels to Statesboro to face off against Georgia Southern (8-1).
The Bobcats are coming off a 58-39 drubbing of UNT Dallas. It was their eighth win of the year, marking the most coach Zenarae Antoine has guided her team to in a season before the start of conference play.
Texas State’s defense suffocated the Trailblazers in the win, holding UNT Dallas to just 35% shooting while also forcing 20 turnovers, including 11 steals.
Junior forward Nicole Leff led the team in scoring with 12 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.
Despite being held to just five points, senior guard Kennedy Taylor still found ways to contribute. The fifth-year floor general notched her third consecutive game with five assists and added three rebounds and three steals on the day.
After the game, coach Antoine was proud of how her team performed leading up to conference action.
“Being able to have two close games back-to-back and then being able to go into conference play with those two wins is very important,” Antoine said. “Our homestand has been really positive for us and I like that about our team. Being able to play at home in the preseason gives you an extra level of comfort and confidence going into conference play."
However, for this matchup, Texas State will have to hit the road, where they hold just a 1-2 record. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern just picked up its sixth win in a row with an 83-65 victory over the College of Charleston.
The Eagles completely controlled the boards, piling up 53 rebounds compared to just 34 for the College of Charleston. That dominance on the glass allowed Georgia Southern to hold a 19-5 advantage on second-chance points.
Junior guards Simone James and Terren Ward combined to score more than half of the team’s total points with 24 and 22 respectively.
The win also means the Eagles have yet to be defeated on their home court, holding a spotless 5-0 record.
Tip-off for this conference match is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.
