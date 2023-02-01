Texas State women’s basketball (14-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) completed its three-game road trip on Thursday with a 46-52 victory over Old Dominion University (13-9 Overall, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference), handing the Lady Monarchs its first home loss of the season.
In the first Sun Belt matchup between both teams, Texas State managed to fight from behind for most of the game and wound up taking a late lead over Old Dominion, ultimately defeating and pushing the Monarch's home record to 9-1 on the season.
Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood returned to the lineup after a two game absence and took on most of the scoring load for Texas State as per usual in her return, scoring a team high 18 points in the match to go along with a steal and nine rebounds.
Old Dominion was able to retain a lead over Texas State for a large portion of the contest, with its largest coming in the second quarter where the Lady Monarchs held a 12 point lead over the Bobcats.
The defense for Texas State managed to force Old Dominion to a shaky offensive performance, shooting well under 30 percent in the second half and further allowing the Bobcats a chance to get back into the ballgame.
Texas State finished the game with a 23 point fourth quarter and was able to finish off Old Dominion in the final minutes, taking the lead late and ultimately making it the Bobcats’ second comeback victory in its last three contests.
Senior forward Lauryn Thompson and graduate guard Ja’Kayla Bowie also helped contribute to the win as well, after Bowie scored 13 points on five made shots along with Thompson who recorded a near double-double with nine points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes played.
Senior forward Amari Young led Old Dominion in scoring, after posting a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
The first period saw Old Dominion jump out to a comfortable lead early in the quarter and continued to extend the lead all the way through the second.
The Bobcats were able to finish the first half on a scoring run, which was good enough to cut the ODU lead to four points headed into the locker room.
Coming out of halftime, Texas State struggled to get its offensive game going and further trailed by as much as eight points but began finding its stride late in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Texas State take the lead with eight minutes left to play, and was able to close out the game by outscoring the Lady Monarchs 23-14 in the fourth alone.
Texas State now becomes the only team to defeat Old Dominion at home this season, and will look to get a string of wins moving forward as conference play begins to narrow down.
Looking forward, the Bobcats will attempt to defend home court as it’s set for a three game home stand in Strahan beginning with Southern Miss.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. at Strahan Arena in San Marcos and will be aired on ESPN+.
