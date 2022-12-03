The Texas State women’s basketball team (4-2) will play at home this weekend as the Bobcats face off against the Loyola Marymount University Lions (1-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats are riding a wave of momentum after the last game saw Texas State emerge with a five point home victory over UTSA, winning the contest 60-55.
The win over UTSA snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bobcats, who started the season 3-0.
The Lions are coming off defeat to the University of California in its last game, marking the fifth straight loss for LMU and the team now faces the challenge of a Bobcat team that is undefeated at home this season.
The defense for Texas State has shown the ability to force turnovers as a team, converting an average of 21.7 points off turnovers per game. This could prove to be trouble for LMU, as the team averages just over 17 turnovers per game as a team.
In a game that favors Texas State, the Bobcats may look to utilize tough defensive schemes and capitalize in points off turnovers going against a team who struggles to protect the ball.
The Lions, however, will look to match experience versus Texas State, as the team is highlighted by four players with at least four years of on court experience.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, and will be aired on ESPN+.
