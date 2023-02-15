Women’s basketball (18-7, 10-4 Sun Belt) is preparing to defend home court against the second seed in the conference in James Madison University (20-6, 10-4 Sun Belt) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats are currently sitting in third place behind James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference standings and have an opportunity to dethrone the Lady Dukes with another home victory.
Texas State is currently on a three-game winning streak after the Bobcats defeated Marshall in its previous contest, winning 64-60 while playing on the road.
James Madison has won back-to-back contests at home, with victories over Louisiana and Arkansas State.
JMU is currently 9-3 when playing away from home this season and is looking to secure its third straight victory in enemy territory.
Texas State holds one of the best home records in the conference as it currently retains a 12-3 when playing in Strahan Arena.
JMU senior guard Kiki Jefferson currently paces the team in points while scoring over 18 points per contest alongside junior guard Peyton McDaniel, who averages 11 points.
Texas State continues to see steady scoring contributions from graduate forward Da'Nasia Hood, who finished the last contest with a team-high 17 points along with seven rebounds.
Texas State senior forward Lauryn Thompson also finished with 15 points while shooting 7-for-9 in the win against Marshall.
Hood has been a bright spot for Texas State lately, averaging over 17 points and seven rebounds a game over the last six contests.
James Madison has averaged a total of 70 points per game this season, but now face an aggressive Texas State defense that has held opponents to an average of under 40 percent shooting this year.
A win for the Bobcats could help cement itself atop the Sun Belt Conference standings as it heads toward the final stretch of the season.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Strahan Arena. The game will be aired on ESPN+.
