Texas State women's basketball (20-8, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference) is set to play its final regular conference game on the road against Arkansas State (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Nearing the end of the season, James Madison leads the Sun Belt Conference standings with Texas State directly behind in second place.
The Bobcats finished their previous contest with a seven-point victory over Louisiana on Wednesday.
Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood led the team to victory in the last game with a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds in 39 minutes.
Hood's 27 points against Louisiana was her highest total since Nov. 19, 2022, when she scored 30 points in an overtime loss against the University of Texas at El Paso.
Hood has caught fire down the stretch of the season, averaging 18 points per game and eight rebounds over her last nine appearances.
Headed into this contest, Arkansas State is riding a three-game winning streak and is currently in 10th place in the conference standings.
Red Wolves sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom leads the team in scoring with 15 points per game alongside fellow sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton, who records 11 points a contest.
The Red Wolves are now set to face Texas State after piling up wins against South Alabama, Louisiana and ULM.
Texas State has won back-to-back games and anticipates grabbing its second straight victory on the road as the team heads into tournament play.
The Sun Belt Conference standings will ultimately be decided by the season's final game, with at least six teams in contention for the top three spots in the conference.
Texas State remains in the second spot behind James Madison, with Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Troy trailing directly behind the Bobcats.
At this stage of the season, wins and losses for each team will be a crucial factor in the final conference standings ahead of the Sun Belt Tournament.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
