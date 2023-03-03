Texas State women’s basketball (21-8, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference) will compete against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-19, 6-12 Sun Belt Conference) for its first conference tournament game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in Pensacola, Florida.
The No. 2 seed Texas State will face off against the No. 10 seed App State in the quarterfinals after the Mountaineers defeated the University of Louisiana 51-38 in Wednesday’s second round matchup.
The previous game between the Bobcats and Mountaineers saw Texas State emerge victorious with a 66-59 win at home on Jan. 5.
Texas State took advantage of six days of rest and preparation headed into this contest, after finishing the season atop the Sun Belt Conference and automatically being placed in the quarterfinals along with James Madison.
Appalachian State will look to use the momentum garnered from its 13-point upset over the seventh-seeded Louisiana on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers managed to take a lead over the Ragin’ Cajuns and didn’t look back, forcing Louisiana to under 25 percent field goal shooting for the entire game.
The talented Mountaineer backcourt combined for 24 points against Louisiana with senior guard Janay Sanders and sophomore guard Emily Carver recording 12 points each.
Freshman guard Chaé Harris also finished Wednesday’s game in double figures with 11 points and two steals in 12 minutes of action.
The last contest between both teams saw Texas State finish shooting over 40 percent and included three players reaching double figures in points.
The six-point victory over App State on Jan. 5 saw graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood finish with a game high 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Graduate guard Kennedy Taylor also finished with a double-double against the Mountaineers, recording 11 points to go along with 13 assists.
Texas State now looks to defeat the No. 10 Appalachian State to advance to the Sun Belt Conference semifinals for the first time since 2018.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida and will be streamed on ESPN+.
