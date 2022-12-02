The Texas State women’s basketball team (4-2) secured a home victory 60-55 against the University of Texas San Antonio (1-5) on Wednesday. This game extends the Bobcats winning streak to five consecutive wins when facing rival opponent UTSA.
The Roadrunners jumped out Wednesday night with a 13-1 lead, and outscored the Bobcats 15-7 in the first quarter.
“We’ve had some really tough practices and every practice we have got better," head coach Zenarae Antoine said. “There was an understanding that we had to dig in like at practice, they chipped away and believed in chipping away without going rogue on our game plan and doing things on their own."
In the second quarter of action, the Bobcats shooting slump looked to still be lingering, as the team shot 4-for-12 on field goals and 0-for-3 on 3-pointers.
On the opposing side, the Roadrunners barely outscored the Bobcats 14-13 in the second quarter, with the help of junior forward Jordyn Jenkins scoring aggressively for UTSA. Jenkins was a problem in the paint all night long and finished with a game high 18 points and seven rebounds.
A steal and layup in the final seconds from junior forward Morgan Hill closed out the first half for the Bobcats trailing 29-20.
The tides would begin to turn in the third quarter with graduate student guard Ja’Kayla Bowie scoring the first 7 points of the quarter and the teams second and final 3-pointer of the night! Bowie would go on to lead the Bobcats with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3-3 on free-throws.
“I knew a lot of our big scorers like Da’Nasia Hood were in foul trouble,” Bowie said. “I just looked to be more aggressive and do what I’ve always done since I’ve got here, get to the hole, good things happen for me when I do that.”
The Bobcats went on a 8-0 run in just two minutes of play to cut the deficit to 40-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back jumpers from Taelour Pruitt and Tianna Eaton would set the tone for the Bobcats and give them their first lead of the game 43-40. The Bobcats appeared to be playing there brand of basketball and controlled the lead throughout the fourth.
Free-throws played a major role late in the game as they shot 11-18 in the fourth quarter alone and 20-32 on the night. A pair of consecutive 3-pointers for UTSA from junior guard Kyra White in the final minute nearly cost Texas State as she cut the Bobcats lead down to four points.
The Bobcats held on to keep control of the rivalry against UTSA with a hard fought 60-55 win.
Prior to tip-off, graduate student point guard Kennedy Taylor was acknowledged for her recent accomplishments. She is the first in program history with 613 career assist, which is also the most among active Division 1 student athletes. Taylor is averaging 6.8 assist and 10 points thus far in the season.
Texas State will look to build upon its 3-0 at home record at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Loyola-Marymount at Strahan Arena.
