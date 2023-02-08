Texas State women’s basketball (16-7, 8-4 Sun Belt) bounced back with an emphatic 74-56 victory against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (7-16, 3-9 Sun Belt) Saturday night, after taking a tough loss to Troy earlier in the week.
The win marks eight straight victories for the Bobcats versus ULM. The team Bobcats confidently were up by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Head coach Zenerae Antoine said that the team is still focused on the end goal: a championship.
“It shows who we are, and who we can be as finish February and prepare for March” Antoine said. “These women have an understanding of the long term, and the goal hasn’t changed which is to fight for a championship."
Texas State came out hot with a 8-1 run led by graduate guard Ja’Kayla Bowie who finished with 10 points. This game was Bowie’s fourth straight with 10 or more points.
“I’ve just been more aggressive and confident since I’ve been in the gym a lot, just taking what the defense gives me," Bowie said.
ULM was able to find a rhythm at the start of the second quarter, going on a 9-0 run to take its one and only lead of the game at 23-22.
The Bobcats leading scorer, graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood, hit her second 3-pointer of the night to spark a 8-0 run regain the lead for the entirety of the game. Hood finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Graduate guard Kennedy Taylor, the program's leader in total assists, extended Texas State’s lead to 37-27 after hitting five straight free-throws in the final seconds of the second quarter. Taylor finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
Texas state shot nearly perfect from the field in third quarter going 9-for-13. The Texas State offense continued to flourish throughout the remainder of the game, allowing their defense to create offense with 33 points coming off of ULM turnovers.
The Bobcats defense closed out the final quarter holding ULM to 1-for-9 shooting from the field, compared to Texas State’s 5-for-11 FG.
Texas State women’s basketball will head back on the road for a matchup versus Southern Miss (15-8, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference) who are just one spot behind the Bobcats in the Sun Belt standings.
Tip off is set for 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, MS. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.