The Texas State women’s basketball team (3-1) lost its first game of the season 72-68 in an overtime loss that went down to the wire against the University of Texas at El Paso (4-0).
Both teams came into the matchup undefeated, and it was clear that energy was high on both sides of the ball. The Miners jumped out early on the Bobcats 8-2 in the first quarter.
The 6-0 run from the Miners included a pair of 3-pointers from freshman guard Soleil Montrose and junior guard Jazion Jackson, both of whom finished with double-digit points.
UTEP controlled the pace with a mix of full-court pressure and forced five turnovers by the Bobcats to finish the first quarter with a 12-10 lead.
The Bobcats came out hot in the second quarter and put together a 13-0 run and were able to hold the Miners scoreless for six minutes. The spark was led by graduate student Tianna Eaton who scored seven straight points and finished the game with 16 points total.
After a silent first quarter by the Bobcats' leading scorer graduate student Da’Nasia Hood, she was able to gain a rhythm and get on the board with six points straight.
The Miners answered with a 7-0 run with only three minutes left in the quarter. The run initiated by the Miners leading scorer of the game, junior guard N’Yah Boyd, put them down 26-21 heading into halftime.
Both teams had its most explosive offensive quarter of the game in the third, with the Miners outscoring the Bobcats 19-16.
Graduate guard Kennedy Taylor, who finished with a double-double, handled the Miners' pressure well and distributed ball well for the ‘Cats, adding to her 10 total assists.
The Miners' backcourt of Boyd and Jackson was huge for UTEP in the third quarter combining for 12 points, helping their team cut the Bobcats lead to 42-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Hood hit two consecutive 3-pointers in one minute of play to start the quarter, a 6-0 run for the Bobcats. Despite a slow start, she was able to finish with 28 points and 15 rebounds.
UTEP responded with a pair of 3-pointers from Montrose and Boyd to begin what became a 11-0 run for the Miners, giving them possession of the lead for the first time in the second half. After the initial 3-pointers by Hood, the Miners held the Bobcats scoreless for six minutes.
With two minutes remaining, the Bobcats were down as many as three points and were able to tie the game 55-55 and force overtime. Graduate student Ja’Kayla Bowie scored her first and only 3-pointer of the game for the ‘Cats to keep the fight alive.
UTEP held the lead for the entire duration of overtime despite Texas State being able to bring the deficit within one point.
Taylor scored five straight points for the Bobcats in the last 20 seconds of the game, including a deep 3-pointer to bring her team within two points with only six seconds remaining.
The promising last second attempt by the Bobcats was not enough however, as the Miners remained in control, winning 72-68.
The Bobcats will look to bounce back versus Texas A&M at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
