Women's basketball (5-2) remains undefeated at home after Texas State defended home court for the fourth time this season, walking out of Strahan Arena with a 12-point victory over Loyola Marymount University (1-7) on Saturday with a final score of 74-62.
Graduate forward Da'Nasia Hood propelled the Texas State Bobcats to its fourth home court victory after posting her second double-double of the season.
Hood completed the game with 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds in 37 minutes of action, and had help along the way as graduate guard Kennedy Taylor tallied seven assists and went a perfect six-for-six from the field to finish with 15 points.
Hood said she was happy with her double-double performance against Loyola Marymount and said it will help her moving forward.
"The double-double just gives me extra motivation to continue to work hard," Hood said. "The more rebounds I have the more it helps us to finish games."
The Bobcats managed to shoot 100% from the free throw line for majority of the game, with the only miss coming in the final 30 seconds of regulation.
The consistent free throw shooting helped maintain a comfortable lead for Texas State, who never trailed versus LMU.
Loyola Marymount fell to an early deficit as the Lions trailed by as much as 11 in the first quarter, but showed retaliation in the second after cutting the lead to two points.
The Bobcats remained composed in the second quarter, however, and managed to finish the half up seven points, heading to the locker room with a score of 41-34.
Coming out of halftime, Texas State jumped out to another double-digit lead and led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter.
The Bobcats held a comfortable lead for most of the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 18 points, the largest of the game, with just over six minutes left to play.
The Lions managed to force multiple turnovers late in the fourth, which opened the door for a last minute comeback for Loyola Marymount.
LMU was able to trim the Texas State lead to five points with just under two minutes left in the game, forcing multiple timeouts for the Bobcats to regain composure.
Texas State converted on seven of its eight free throw attempts within the final minute of regulation, which ultimately sealed the win for Texas State, finishing with a final score of 74-62.
Head coach Zenarae Antoine had nothing but high praise for Hood afterward, calling her the MVP of the game in terms of impact on the court.
"This is Da'Nasia's best game so far this year, because she was so balanced defensively," Zenarae said. "I felt like she was really focused on both ends."
Up next, the Bobcats will face off against Morgan State University (7-2) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
