Texas State women’s basketball (19-8, 11-5 Sun Belt) is set to play Louisiana-Lafayette (16-12, 10-6 Sun Belt) at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. inside the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The Bobcats currently ranked third in the Sun Belt after a 77-57 win at home versus South Alabama. The win leaves the Bobcats with a 13-4 home record on the season with just two conference games left on the road heading into tournament play.
This is a drastic improvement in comparison to the 2021-22 season where finished 15-14 and 9-6 in the Sun Belt.
In Texas State's most recent win, senior guard Kennedy Taylor became the Sun Belt Conference’s all-time career assists record holder. Taylor got 11 assists and 13 points in the game to secure a double double. Senior forward Da’ Nasia Hood also contributed 21 points while shooting 8-of-16 from the field.
Taylor is in control of the offense and the Bobcats coming off a 11-of-23 shooting performance from three.
Earlier this season Texas State lost to the Ragin' Cajuns 71-51 at home. Louisiana-Lafayette guard Destiny Rice held the game high with 21 points and shot 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Louisiana-Lafayette will be coming off a 69-59 road loss against Arkansas State and will look to improve from its current 7th position in Sun Belt rankings.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the LA Cajundome and the game will be aired on ESPN+.
