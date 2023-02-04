Texas State women’s basketball (15-7, 7-4 Sun Belt) will look to cap off its three straight home game swing versus the University of Louisiana-Monroe (7-15, 6-7 Sun Belt) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
The last time these two faced off, it resulted in a 65-57 win for the Bobcats on the road earlier in conference play. The win was no easy task however, forcing the Bobcats to rally back from a double-digit deficit early in the first half.
Texas State women’s basketball currently holds a seven-game winning streak over ULM, and looks to continue the trend after taking a tough loss Thursday night in Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats lost 84-78 in the final minutes to Troy (14-8, 9-2 Sun Belt), despite a season high performance from graduate guard Ja’Kayla Bowie finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood also put up a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Even with such performances, the Bobcats came up short in the fourth quarter to Troy, who is now on a three-game win streak and ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference.
The upcoming matchup versus ULM on Feb. 4. at Strahan Arena is one of three home games left on the regular season schedule for the Bobcats. Texas State are fourth in the Sun Belt this season and is 11-3 at home this season, and playing at home could be the catalyst to push them further ahead in the standings.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.4, at Strahan Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.