Texas State women's basketball (6-2) defeated Morgan State University (7-3) by eight points for a third consecutive win for the Bobcats. After falling behind before halftime, the team came back to finish off the game with a final score of 58-50.
Texas State was led by graduate student Tiana Eaton who scored 15 points total for the Bobcats and had the only 3-pointer for the team.
The team started off strong, gaining four points before Morgan State could score. Texas State remained ahead until Morgan State tied it up 6-6 with a 3-pointer.
The Bobcats pulled ahead once again after senior forward Lauryn Thompson made a layup, bringing the score to 8-6. Following Thompson's layup the team maintained the lead for the rest of the first quarter, though Morgan State maintained a close score. The Bobcats finished the first quarter with a lead of 15-14.
After making a jump shot, the Bears tied it up and continued to score, putting them in the lead with a score of 18-21.
Morgan State gained a seven point lead over the Bobcats, which was lessened to four points after junior forward Nicole Leff made three consecutive free throws. The second quarter was completed with a score of 24-28.
Following halftime, Morgan State scored first, but the Bobcats quickly fought back and lessened the Bear's lead by making two layups and a jump shot to tie the score 30-30.
Texas State continued its streak and scored 10 points in a row to bring the lead to 40-30. The third quarter finished up with a score of 42-37 after graduate guard Kennedy Taylor had two successful free throws.
The Bobcats maintained the lead for the entirety of the final quarter. Morgan State came close to tying up the score after they had a successful fastbreak layup and free throw to bring to score to 44-42.
Morgan State tied the game 48-48 following a free throw made by the Bears. The Bobcats quickly pulled ahead again, gaining a four-point lead.
Morgan State attempted to come back to defeat Texas State, but after four successful free throws made by Eaton and Taylor, the Bobcats won the game with a final score of 58-50.
Texas State women's basketball will play again at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
