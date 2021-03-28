Texas State Baseball vs. University of Louisiana-Monroe 3/26-28
Latest News
An overmatched Texas State soccer (4-12-1 overall, 4-4 Sun Belt) lost its third straight game of the year 3-0 to the No. 23 Texas A&M University Aggies (10-3 overall, 7-1 SEC) on March 27.
A year after COVID-19 altered our operations and challenged our community in ways we never thought possible, we are grateful to announce that our organization won 24 awards and a scholarship at the virtual 2021 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA).
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 28 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries March 26, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,044, total active cases to 394 and recoveries to 16,414. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 589.
Texas State Faculty Senate discussed the 2021 Senate Survey Report and comparative faculty salaries across universities during its March 24 meeting.
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 60 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 recoveries March 25, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,017, total active cases to 402 and recoveries to 16,379. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.